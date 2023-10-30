Leonardo, from the pizzeria in the Porto Antico in Genoa to a social media star. “I love working with people”



Genoa – At the Old Port of Genoa everyone already knew him because it is impossible not to be infected by his kindness. Now Leonardo Corisifor everyone only “Leo”, 34 years old, is also a star on social media. Thanks to the advertising that you have done for the restaurant you work for: the branch “Tomato red” of the Cotton warehousesin the heart of the ancient port of Genoa.



Leo with his extended family: the owners of Rossopomodoro

There’s him who col contagious smile he plays the double role of waiter and customer with a uniquely charming sketch. “I really enjoyed doing it – she tells al 19th century – as I really enjoy building relationships with customers. Everyone here loves me, it’s a kind of extended family now. For now I only work during my lunch break but I would really like to be able to do it some evening. I hope I can convince my owner and my dad. In addition to this job I am also a goalkeeper in a team soccerI play a basketball and have been for a few months fiancé officially. Write it well: officially. And then I support Genoaas you can see” (on his work apron he has a card with the writing “Leonardo, rossoblù heart number 1”).