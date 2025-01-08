The company Cirium – a company specialized in data analysis of the aeronautical industry – has just announced the winners of its annual report ‘On-Time Performance Review 2024’, an expected recognition and prestige that highlights the airlines and airports with the best operational performance and punctuality during the year.

Aeromexicohas been the most punctual global airline of 2024, with an impressive punctuality rate of 86.70 percent. They were followed by Saudia, with 86.35, and Delta Air Lines, which reached 83.46.

Cirium’s report also rewards the best airlines in each region. In EuropeIberia Express, from the IAG group, took the award for the most punctual airline on the continent and also obtained the title of the most punctual low-cost airline in the world. In Asia-Pacific, Japan Airlines led the ranking, closely followed by All Nippon Airways.

Delta Air Lines (83.46%) established itself as the most punctual airline in North America, while Panama’s Copa Airlines celebrated its tenth consecutive victory in Latin America. In the Middle East and Africa regionFlySafair emerged as the most punctual airline.









The airports

In the airport category, the Riyadh King Khalid International Airport It received the award as the most punctual in the world, with an outstanding 86.65% of flights that departed on time.

The Tocumen International Airport, in Panama, has been recognized as the best ‘Medium Airport’ in punctuality, while the José Joaquín de Olmedo International Airport, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, has obtained the same title in the ‘Small Airport’ category .

1. Riyadh King Khalid International Airport (RUH), 2. Lima Jorge Chávez International Airport (LIM), 3. Mexico City Benito Juárez International Airport (MEX) 4. Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) 5 . Santiago Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport (SCL) 6. Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) 7. Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) 8. Metropolitan County Airport Detroit Wayne Airport (DTW) 9. Oslo Gardermoen Airport (OSL) 10. Doha Hamad International Airport (DOH).

The Cirium report defines an on-time flight as one that arrives within 14:59 minutes of the scheduled time of arrival at the boarding gate, while in the case of airports it is measured based on the departure of flights within 14:59 minutes of their scheduled departure time.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), worldwide passenger miles (a measure of demand) between January and October increased almost 11% compared to 2023.

By 2025, IATA estimates that there will be 40 million aircraft departures4.6 percent more than in 2024.