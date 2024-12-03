He Real Betis has published the list of those summoned to face each other this Wednesday, December 4 from 7:00 p.m. to Sant Andreu at the Narcís Sala stadium in the duel corresponding to the second round of the Copa del Rey. Manuel Pellegrini has pulled 21 footballers based on the list of those summoned who traveled to San Sebastián for the Real Sociedad – Real Betis match in LaLiga.

In this way, the youth players repeat in the call Guirao, Mateo and Jesús Rodríguez, who have been in the first team dynamic for days. And Fornals and Johnny Cardoso will not be there, who despite having exercised this morning for part of the session cannot be available for this cup duel.

The Betis squad list for Sant Andreu – Betis is the following: Rui Silva, Fran Vieites, Adrián, Sabaly, Aitor, Llorente, Bartra, Natan, Ricardo Rodríguez, Perraud, Altimira, Mateo, Guirao, Lo Celso, Losada, Assane, Juanmi, Jesús Rodríguez, Chimy Ávila, Bakambu and Vitor Roque.

The aforementioned Johnny Cardoso and Fornals are absent from the duel, as well as the injured Mendy, Bellerín, William Carvalho, Marc Roca and Isco. Altimira was able to make it onto the list despite the physical discomfort she suffered.