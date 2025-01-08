Food alert due to the possible presence of plastic fragments in mushroom croquettes from Spain

The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN) has issued a food alert due to the possible presence of plastic fragments in frozen mushroom croquettes from the Bon Preu, Alteza and Eroski brands. The affected products include multiple batches and best-before dates. The product has been distributed mainly in the communities of Andalusia, Castilla – La Mancha, Castilla y León, Catalunya, La Rioja, Madrid and the Basque Country.

Alert for the presence of THC in hemp seed oil from the United States

“People who have products affected by this alert at home are recommended to refrain from consuming them,” AESAN stressed. in a statement.

“Serious” food alert due to the presence of a bacteria in meat derivatives from Spain



All this information has been transferred to the competent authorities of the autonomous communities through the Coordinated System for Rapid Information Exchange (SCIRI), in order to verify the withdrawal of the affected products from marketing channels. The data of the products involved are detailed below:

Product name: Porcini croquettes

Brand: BON PREU

Lots: 40111 (best before date Dec-25), 31122 (best before date Oct-25), and 40124 (best before date Dec-25)

Product appearance: 350 g bag

Unit weight: 350g

Temperature: Frozen





Product name: Boletus edulis mushroom croquettes

Brand: HIGHNESS

Lot: 31108

Best before date: April-25

Product appearance: 350 g bag

Unit weight: 350g

Temperature: Frozen





Product name: Boletus edulis croquettes

Brand: EROSKI

Lots: 30610 (best before date Nov-24) and 31122 (best before date April-25)

Product appearance: 350g bag

Unit weight: 350g

Temperature: Frozen