Santa Cruz del Islote, a tiny coral island located in the San Bernardo archipelago, Colombia, holds a unique world record: it is the most densely populated island on the planet. More than 1,200 people live in just one hectarereaching a population density of 125,000 inhabitants per square kilometer, a living testimony of resilience and human adaptation capacity in the face of geographical and social adversities. This islet is also experiencing an economic revolution, since its population has been enjoying an intense increase in income in recent years thanks to the growth of tourism. The waters that surround the islet and its great record (being the most populated piece of land in the world) are causing this change or revolution within an economy that was absolutely dependent on fishing. As if all this were not enough, the population of the islet has a much higher life expectancy than the rest of Colombians.

The origin of this artificial island dates back to the end of the 19th century, when fishermen from the region decided to settle on a coral reefl. Using stones, rubble and other materials, they built a platform that, over time, became the home of a self-sufficient community. This expansion process, based on ingenuity and cooperation, has allowed Santa Cruz del Islote to prosper despite its spatial limitations.

On this islet of just ten thousand square meters, each inhabitant has just over eight square meters. The homes, which are stacked on top of each other, reflect the need to take advantage of every available centimeter. However, this lack of space has forged a close community bond. The streets, which are more like passages between housesserve as shared spaces where children, young people and the elderly coexist in an atmosphere of closeness and solidarity.

Daily life in Santa Cruz del Islote is marked by a simplicity that contrasts with the complexity of its challenges. Fishing, the main livelihood for decades, is beginning to give way to tourism as an economic engine. Visitors attracted by the uniqueness of this enclave come to experience its unique culture, walk its labyrinthine streets and swim with sharks and turtles in its natural aquariums.

The island, without a formal police presence, has developed a conflict resolution system based on the wisdom of its elders. This self-managed model is an example of how coexistence can work without external structures, although it depends on social cohesion and mutual respect. Despite this, the lack of basic resources, such as regular drinking water and comprehensive waste management, represents a constant challenge for the community.

How does drinking water get there?

Drinking water reaches Santa Cruz del Islote through tanker ships that are sent periodically by the Colombian National Navy. These boats transport water from the coast to the islet, since it lacks its own sources of fresh water due to its location on a coral reef in the middle of the Caribbean Sea. Water distribution is limited and done carefully, as the resource is scarce and must be managed efficiently by the community.

Aerial views of the Santa Cruz Islet. Photo from iStock.

Additionally, some residents have installed rainwater collection systems, especially in rainy seasons, although this practice is not widespread. This supplementary supply is mainly used for household tasks not related to direct consumption, such as cleaning.

Electricity in Santa Cruz del Islote comes mostly from solar panelss, installed thanks to international collaboration. This advance has improved the quality of life, providing light to homes and powering small appliances. However, resources remain limited, and the community has learned to live with an austerity that is difficult to imagine for those who live in large cities.

The infrastructure includes a school, a health center, a church and some small businesses. the school, which houses more than 200 children, it is the tallest building on the islet and a symbol of the community’s commitment to education. However, shared classes between students of different ages reflect the limitations of the space and educational resources available.

One of the biggest problems in Santa Cruz del Islote is waste management. The Accumulated garbage not only affects the islet, but also the surrounding watersendangering the fragile marine ecosystem. Initiatives such as the Sea Turtle Foundation work to mitigate these impacts, promoting the conservation of marine species and environmental education.

Life on the islet, although full of challenges, is imbued with an unmatched cultural and spiritual richness. The culinary traditions, the omnipresent music and the hospitality of its inhabitants leave an indelible impression on those who have the opportunity to visit it. These qualities, together with the natural beauty of the San Bernardo archipelago, have made Santa Cruz del Islote a unique tourist destination.

A life expectancy of 90 years

Despite its population density, the islet enjoys a surprising life expectancy that exceeds 90 years. This fact, which might seem paradoxical given the living conditions, underlines the strength and adaptability of its inhabitants. The community, where each member has a defined role, supports each other to overcome adversity. Life expectancy in Colombia barely reaches 76 years, so the inhabitants of this islet exceed the average life expectancy of the country by almost 14 years.

To get to the islet, Visitors must take a boat from coastal towns such as Tolú, Coveñas or Cartagena de Indias. The journey, which offers stunning views of crystal-clear waters and coral reefs, is just the beginning of a thought-provoking experience about the human capacity to thrive in extreme circumstances.

Santa Cruz del Islote is much more than a unique place on the map. It represents a microcosm where coexistence, creativity and determination challenge conventional norms of habitability. Its history and challenges show how human communities can adapt, resist and thrive in the most unlikely environments.

As tourism grows, the island faces the challenge of balancing preserving its essence and improving its quality of life. Sustainable initiatives and global awareness will be key to ensuring that this fascinating corner of the Colombian Caribbean continues to be a living testimony of human resilience.