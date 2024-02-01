Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

Israel continues to negotiate with Hamas over the release of the hostages. But Netanyahu does not want a permanent ceasefire. The news ticker.

Attacks in the Red Sea : Attack USA Huth rebels in Yemen

: Attack USA Huth rebels in Yemen Negotiation for the release of hostages : Netanyahu rejects permanent ceasefire

: Netanyahu rejects permanent ceasefire The information processed here for War in Israel and the fight against them Hamas in the Gaza Strip come from local and international media and news agencies. Much of the information cannot be independently verified.

Update from February 1st, 7:50 a.m: The tension in the Red Sea continues to increase: After an attack by the Houthis The USA responded to international shipping with a counterattack. An airstrike hit a terrorist militia's drone ground control station on Thursday morning Yemen destroyed, the US Central Command told the US broadcaster CNN with. The destroyer “USS Carney” had previously repelled a Houthi attack with ship-based missiles on Wednesday evening.

Israel News: Netanyahu shows Hamas the limit on hostage deal

First report: Tel Aviv – Israel wants to free many hostages. In return, Palestinian prisoners could be exchanged. Benjamin Netanyahu's government has now signaled that it is fundamentally ready to reach an agreement with the Islamist Hamas terrorist militia. But for the Israeli prime minister there is a clear limit: there will be no permanent ceasefire in the war in Israel.

They are the warning conscience: Thousands of demonstrations are demanding the release of the Hamas hostages in the Israel war. © Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin said they would not agree to a possible new agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza war and the release of more hostages “at any price.” Netanyahu in a video speech. Netanyahu said they were working on a new framework agreement to release the Israeli hostages still held by the Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip, adding: “We have red lines.” This includes not ending the Israeli war and not withdrawing its troops withdraw from the Gaza Strip and not release “thousands of terrorists” from Israeli prisons in exchange for a hostage deal.

Sick, injured and elderly: Hamas could soon release 35 hostages

Negotiators in Paris have been negotiating an agreement for days. The head of the Israeli secret service Mossad, David Barnea, is expected to inform the war cabinet ministers on Monday, according to the broadcaster Channel 12 communicated the basic principles of a possible agreement. The plan is apparently to release 35 female, sick, injured and elderly hostages in a first phase in which the fighting should pause for 35 days, it was said. There would then be another week-long ceasefire during which negotiators would try to free young men and hostages who Hamas describes as soldiers. The Washington Post had previously reported that the draft negotiated in Paris stipulates that all civilians kidnapped from Israel will initially be released during a six-week ceasefire.

For one hostage, three Palestinian prisoners would be released from Israeli prisons, it said. According to the US report, the modalities are still unclear as to which prisoners will be released and who can determine this. As of Wednesday evening, Hamas had not responded to the draft, reported Times of Israel. Hamas is expected to send its response through Qatar. A key point of contention that has not yet been resolved is Hamas' demand that the agreement provide for a permanent ceasefire, which Israel has ruled out. Netanyahu has repeatedly reiterated that Israel will stick to its goals of destroying Hamas and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel.

War in Israel: Hamas still holds 130 people captive in the Gaza Strip

Hamas abducted more than 250 hostages to the Gaza Strip in its unprecedented terrorist attack on Israel on October 7th. It is estimated that more than 130 people are still in their power. Israel believes that 27 of them are no longer alive. (jkf/with material from dpa)