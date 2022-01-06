Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

On the occasion of the new year, the International Center for the Study of Sports (Cies), known as the “Football Observatory”, released the new list of the “Top 10” with the highest market value, all of whom are young people.

The list witnessed some surprises, as the ranking of the top ten changed from last month’s list, and this time was led by the Brazilian Vinicius Junior, the Real Madrid winger, whose market value rose to 4. 166 million euros, after his remarkable brilliance with the “Royal” this season, scoring 10 goals in The Spanish League “La Liga”, while Manchester City’s English player Phil Foden fell to second place, after he was the first, with a market value of 6. 152 million euros, and Norwegian Erling Halland of Borussia Dortmund ranked third with a value of 5. 142 million euros.

As for the rest of the ten places, it includes 3 players from the English Premier League, two from the Spanish League, and three from the German Bundesliga, and their ranking is as follows:

English Mason Greenwood, 20, of Manchester United, is fourth, followed by German Florian Wiertz, 18, of Bayer Leverkusen, England’s Jude Y Bellingham, 18, of Borussia Dortmund, Canadian Alphonse Davies, 21, of Bayern Munich, and Robin Diaz. 24 years old, Manchester City player, Spain’s Pedri (20 years old), Barcelona player, and Dutchman Frankie de Jong, 24 years old, Barcelona player, in tenth place.

The surprise of this assessment was that it put the brilliant Frenchman, Kylian Mbappe, “23 years”, the Paris Saint-Germain player in 48th place, with a market value of 5.71 million euros, due to his contractual position, and approaching the end of his contract next June, as the value of any player depends greatly. On the duration of his contract and how close it is to its end, and this applies to Mbappe, who will be completely free on June 30.

Despite this, Mbappe is considered the most expensive player among the players who have only 6 months left in their contracts, and that a year from now, his market value will return to rise after moving to a new team or renewing his contract with his current club.

The most expensive goalkeeper in the expanded list is Gianluigi Donnarumma of Saint-Germain, with an estimated market value of 82 million euros, while the most expensive player in the French League is Moroccan international Achraf Hakimi «2. 108 million euros”, while his club Saint-Germain bought it from Inter Milan last summer for only 60 million euros.