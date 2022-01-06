VIDEONot Emma but Julia was the most popular girl name in the Netherlands last year. For two years Emma led the list, compiled by the Social Insurance Bank, but the name has now dropped to number 3. Noah remains the most popular for boys, but Lio and Frenkie are on the rise.



Last year, 177,473 babies were born: 90,943 boys and 86,530 girls. The popular name Noah was chosen 138 times more often than in 2020. No fewer than 945 parents now called their son that. Followed by Lucas, Shem, Daan and Levi. Among the girls, 753 parents chose Julia. This makes it the most popular name. Mila, Emma, ​​Nora and Olivia come next.

The list of names changes little. For example, half of the boy names were already there 10 years ago. Emma, ​​Julia and Sophie rule the girls. Onomastics Gerrit Bloothooft of Utrecht University expects that a new top list will only be available after 25 years – a new generation. Changes in popularity are slow.

International

,,The number one among the boys is an international top name, just like Lucas, Liam, James and Finn. Emma, ​​Julia and Sophie have been in charge of the girls for ten years. These are also internationally popular names, just like Mila and the now rapidly emerging Olivia. America in particular seems to set an example in this regard.”

Well-known names from the sports and entertainment world also seem to have an influence. Last year 450 boys with the name Max were born, 171 with the name Lio (also the name of the son of Lil ‘Kleine), 122 Mika’s, 113 Frenkies and 90 Damians (also the name of the son of Sylvie Meis) . Last year, the name Lio was chosen only 85 times, Frenkie 80 times.

Bloothooft calls it remarkable that ‘Old Testament – and short – names are in demand’. Examples include Shem, Levi, Sarah and Sarah. Incidentally, the differences are large by province. In Groningen, Daan and Sophie are the most chosen. In Utrecht they are Noah and Olivia but in Zeeland again Johannes and Julia.



