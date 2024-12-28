During Christmas, all dreams have a place, and even more so if it has to do with gifts and the letter to the Three Wise Men. We know that, on many occasions, they will not be able to bring us exactly what we ask for, which is generally the best within the product on duty, but asking for it doesn’t fit, right? So, if this year’s star gift in your letter is an electric scooter (or scooter), these are the luxury models that you still have time to order.

This varied selection of electric scooters, all high-end, although some more exclusive than others, includes little-known special editions, unique rarities, models only suitable for use on closed circuits and even designed from some of the most powerful car brands in the worldwhich entered the scooter market a long time ago, as we show you in this other report on luxury folding scooters.

There is also no shortage of realistic options: seriously available on the market that offer outstanding performance and have expensive but accessible prices for many pockets.

1 Pure x McLaren



Puree



Pure x McLaren

McLaren It is one of the last luxury car houses that has been encouraged with luxury electric scooters, following in the footsteps of other companies such as Bugatti.









The Woking (United Kingdom) label has not taken the step alone, but has done so in association with Pure Electric, one of the most recognized firms in the electric scooter market.

The Pure x McLaren, the result of this collaboration, It is a scooter finished in two colorsamong which, as could not be otherwise, there is no shortage of papaya orange, the hallmark of the British. It is also for sale in black.

The scooter in question is surprising for its price, which is not very high considering that McLaren is involved: it costs 899 pounds sterling, less than 1,100 euros.

2 lightfoot



rolling sunshine



lightfoot

Just in time for Christmas, for the Three Wise Men letter, you can order one of the strangest luxury scooters ever designeds. It is called Lightfoot and includes two side solar panels that open, offering an interior space capable of supporting up to 15 kilos of weight.

For example, you can put groceries in it, which is something that is very annoying to do when you go to the supermarket on a scooter so as not to take the car out, because you can’t carry too much, or a small-sized suitcase. You can also store the helmet and other personal belongings, such as a backpack or briefcase, if you use it to commute to work.

Its manufacturers, Rolling Sunshine, ensure that the storage area is weather resistant, and is also locked. In addition, so that the slopes are not a problem, it has two motors powerful enough to climb them.

Its price is 5,000 dollars, 4,806 euros.

3 Smartgyro Raptor



smartgyro



Smartgyro Raptor

One of the most powerful new developments of the year among high-end electric scooters is the Smartgyro Raptos, a model that has two motors of 1300 W and 52V maximum power eachwhich makes a total of 2600 W of power, a lot for a vehicle of this type.

Its 18,000 mAh lithium battery offers a long-distance charge, up to 70 kilometers of autonomy, making it a versatile scooter, capable of covering different needs. All the urban ones among them. The scooter also has a regenerative braking systemstoring in the battery a part of the energy produced during said braking, an innovative technology that further extends the life of the battery.

In addition, its double suspension and 10-inch pneumatic wheels guarantee something that many electric scooters lack: comfort and a feeling of security against floor imperfections.

And, if that were not enough, includes a large color screen with a notable variety of functions, and a USB socket integrated into the display. Price: approximately 1,500 euros.

4 Niu KQi Air X Carbon Fiber



niu



Niu KQi Air X Carbon Fiber

One of the big drawbacks of electric scooters is their weight: they are unwieldy. But that changes if you are lucky enough to have the new Niu brand model at home, which, as its frame is 100% manufactured, greatly lightens its weight. In fact, It is 200 grams lighter than its predecessor, the Niu KQi Air.

Added to the lightness is an interesting power, which more than covers what it can offer, due to the speed limitations in force for these vehicles (25 km/h), since Its motor offers 700 W of power. Not in vain, its top speed in non-limited markets is greater than 30 km/h.

In addition, it is also highly functional when folding it, since it is made with a rear piece different from the classic doorbell closure such as a hook and other solutions from different brands.

As for autonomy, according to the manufacturer it is around 50 km, but in sport driving mode it will be significantly reduced. They will be, in any case, more than enough for urban journeys. And in terms of driving safety, It gives peace of mind that the scooter incorporates a disc brake on both the front and rear wheels. Price: around 1,500 euros.

5 Niu KQi Air X Carbon Fiber



niu



Niu KQi Air X Carbon Fiber

We close the list with a special electric scooter because In our country it cannot be used on public roads due to its characteristics.. That does not mean that it is not a gift if the person being given is a person who loves two wheels who has the possibility of setting foot on race tracks or has a large space that is private property.

The scooter in question is amazing. Proof of this are its autonomy, up to 90 kmand above all, its top speed, up to 70 km/h (hence its use is restricted by regulations). The scooter is capable of accelerating from 0 to 48 km/h in less than four seconds.

Furthermore, to ensure the minimum comfort and safety necessary for a vehicle like this that offers such performance, includes details like 11-inch self-healing tubeless tires or front and rear disc brakes.

There is also no shortage of the best information technology for an electric scooter, with a transparent OLED digital screen. Price: approximately 2,800 euros.