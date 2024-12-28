The Supreme Court has ratified the five-year prison sentence imposed on a tennis coach from Valencia convicted of a crime of continuous abuse of a minor student. The victim was 16 years old at the time of the reported events, in 2017.

This was determined by the high court in a ruling dated December 11 in which it dismissed the appeal against the ruling of the Court of Valencia, previously ratified by the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community, in which the accused defended his acquittal. based on alleged failures to apply jurisdiction after the entry into force of the ‘yes means yes’ law.

“The proven fact refers to the relationship of control and discipline that the accused had over it and that were determinants of the sexual relations that are describeda situation of superiority that determines the absence of freely given consent,” states the sentence published by the newspaper ABC.

In it, it is noted that, despite the fact that the victim was 16 years old, “the proven fact includes the commission of acts of violence, such as holding hands, to ignore the expressly stated refusal of the victim who expressed her refusal and He cried at the repetition and insistence of the accusedwhich is indicative of the forcing of his will.”

The player, then a professional, denounced in 2017 after changing coaches with whom she experienced four years of ordeal. Among other details, the conviction shows that the coach, despite knowing the girl’s age “he increased his affectionate gestures towards her” throughout the four-year period in which he trained her and sometimes asked her to “touch his penis over his clothes.”

Touching during car trips, monitoring WhatsApp messages and requests in which he asked the victim to masturbate or perform fellatio were constant previous episodes until ““he managed to penetrate her without using a condom and even though she said “no, please” and cried.”a situation repeated up to three times.

In addition to the prison sentence, the coach also faces a four-year disqualification from the position, a 300-meter restraining order and the obligation to compensate the victim with 20,000 euros in compensation for damages.