Just off the top of your head, how much do you think a Ferrari F40 is for sale for now? A sloppy million? Buy it right away if you find one for the money. You will no longer succeed for less than 2 million euros. So you can forget that. For a fraction of the price you can score this LB-40 AZ-1, which is a kind of caricature of the Ferrari F40. It is based on the Autozam AZ-1, which is more or less a Mazda.

The great thing about this kitkar is that it doesn't try hard to look like a real Ferrari. You are not a fool with a fake Rolex, but it is more of a kind of CasiOak. You can google that yourself. And the real Ferrari F40 does not have gull-wing doors, but this creation from tuner Liberty Walk does. The only pity is that the cabin is not designed for tall Europeans.

This LB-40 started its life as an AZ-1. Mazda sold the small car under the Autozam sub-brand in Japan in the 1990s. Suzuki also sold the car under the name Cara. It competed with the Honda Beat and the Suzuki Cappuccino. It is a keicar with a 660-cc engine and 65 hp, so it is a bit less powerful than the real Ferrari F40.

What will you pay for this LB-40?

Nowadays a used Autozam AZ-1 costs at least 25,000 euros. Liberty Walk would like to see the equivalent of around 20,000 euros for the body kit, excluding shipping and import costs. Let's say you get into this LB-40 for over 50,000 euros. Which is a lot of money for a tight Japanese car from the 90s, but is considerably less than a Ferrari F40. And no one sees the difference, right?