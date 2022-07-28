The year 2022 is already tattooed on fire in the minds of the fans of Alhama CF ElPozo, as well as the players and leaders who managed to carry the Alhameño team to the Iberdrola League. Now, Alhama ElPozo’s intention for its first year in the highest category of national women’s football is clear: to remain in the Iberdrola League for another year and consolidate a sports project that is as ambitious as it is exciting among the best teams in Spain.

For this, the club has made nine official signings added to the eleven renewals already confirmed and, with future prospects, has left four files that will be occupied throughout the season by players from the subsidiary. Last Wednesday started a course 22/23 that is expected with much desire and illusion. The players underwent the pertinent medical tests to, a day later, dress in shorts. This is a key season to be able to clearly establish some foundations in the elite and, therefore, Randri’s players will fight tooth and nail to maintain a category that is revalued considerably every year.

To achieve such a milestone, Randri and his coaching staff, as well as the club’s leaders, have put together a squad that a priori could live up to expectations, since it has been considerably reinforced and with great players who will combine experience and youth . The coach has a base of eleven players who achieved historic promotion, such as Laura Martínez in goal; the captain and banner of the club, Judith Caravaca, Lena Pérez and Erika Sastre as center backs; Sara Rubio and Nerea Vicente on the wings; Daniela Arques, Mariela Coronel and Andrea Carid in the middle of the field; and Marina Martí and Helena Torres as benchmarks in the front line of a squad that amazed us last year.

To reinforce the goal, Randri will have Noelia Gil, from Valencia. The center of defense was completed with the incorporation of Lucía Ramírez, from Sevilla; two reinforcements for the defensive bands such as Carmen Fresneda, from Osasuna, and Patricia Hidalgo from Rayo Vallecano. In midfield, Randri will be able to choose to field players like Zaira Flores from Villarreal or Licía Martínez from Albacete. And, finally, on the offensive plot there are three new names that will participate in the most special season in the club’s history: Raquel Morcillo, a winger from Granada, Kuki from Eibar, and Jade Boho, a Spanish-Equatorial Guinean striker from Servette Swiss. In principle, there will be no more signings.