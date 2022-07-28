PT representatives have been talking to the leadership of União Brasil, the party that leads the distribution of advertising time and the electoral fund. They are eyeing both state alliances and possible support in the 1st round of the presidential election.

O Power 360 found that, today, it is unlikely that the president of União Brasil, deputy Luciano Bivarwithdraw his name from the race for the Palácio do Planalto in favor of the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN). For now, the plan is to form a pure slate, with Senator Soraya Thronicke (MS) as vice.

The party’s convention is scheduled for August 5, the last day of the deadline, precisely with the intention of having as much time as possible to negotiate with other parties.

Created from the merger of DEM and PSL, União Brasil will have R$ 776 million in electoral funds, the largest share of the total R$ 4.9 billion that parties will have to finance their campaigns.

In addition to the PT, emissaries of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) seek leaders from União Brasil to negotiate support and alliances.

PDT candidate, Ciro Gomes has also publicly stated that he has conversations with Bivar’s legend. The former governor of Ceará will leave the vice vacancy on his ticket open until the last day of the conventions deadline, but he himself recognizes that the chances of closing coalitions are small.

In the current scenario, however, the idea at União Brasil is to maintain Bivar’s candidacy and run a campaign with lean spending, reserving most of the resources of the electoral fund for candidates for the Chamber of Deputies.

It is the size of the bench in the House that defines the share of the fund and the TV time that the parties will have in each election.

In addition to receiving approaches from parties seeking their support, União Brasil also talks about the inverse possibility – that is, of receiving the endorsement of Podemos and PRTB for Bivar’s candidacy.