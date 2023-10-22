A score by Millene in a very close game allowed this Saturday Corinthians beat Palmeiras 0-1 in the final of the Copa Libertadores Femenina to win their fourth title of the continental tournament, which makes the São Paulo team the most winners of the championship.

At the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali, Millene’s goal broke the parity of a very close game, marked by strong play and the tension typical of a classic, and Lelê’s saves, in Verdao’s final attack, allowed the Timao takes the win.

The match started with a lot of strong play and was very fought in the middle of the field, but Las Bravas were the ones who began to take control and had the first approach to Amanda Souza’s goal with a shot on a free kick by Yasmim at minute 8.

Five minutes later the clearest opportunity came for Arthur Elias’ team when midfielder Camilinha knocked down the mobile Gabi Portilho in the area and the referee gave a penalty. The person in charge of collecting was Vic Albuquerque and the strong shot he sent crashed into the right vertical.

Corinthians’ title goal in the women’s Libertadores

Palmeiras took possession of the ball but their best player, attacker Bia Zaneratto, could not find any space nor could she show her best football. Corinthians took advantage of that, scoring 0-1 in the 29th minute in a very quick play on the right side in which Portilho sent a cross that deflected off an opponent and was left to Millene who took a very strong shot in the area that was impossible for Amanda to stop.

Verdao, who looked disconnected and did not show the harmonious football that took them to the final, had their first opportunity at 31 in a series of touches from Zaneratto, Lais Estevam and Amanda Gutierres, who took a right hand on the edge of the area that kissed the left post of Lelê’s goal, who until then was just another spectator of the game.

Timao responded to that with another great play by Portilho on the right that ended with a very strong shot by Albuquerque that was saved, with great solvency and flexibility, by Amanda.

In the second half, Palmeiras came out wanting to tie, but found themselves with a tough nut to crack who planted themselves very well in their own half and tried to do damage on the counterattack.



However, Las Bravas had to deal with a difficulty: the expulsion for a double warning of central defender Tarciane, who protested unsuccessfully and left her team with 10 players.

Given this situation, the Verdao coach, Ricardo Belli, sent the Argentine Yamila Rodríguez to the field to look for the depth that his team could not find. She was not successful because the defensive work of Katiuscia, Mariza, Yasmin and Andressa, who entered after the expulsion of her teammate, was monumental.

The clearest was the winger Katrine, who took a very strong left-footed shot that was saved in the 90th minute by Lelê, who, as in the rest of the tournament, responded when her team needed her most.

Then came two other opportunities in extremis, which Palmeiras had not created throughout the match and which were saved with solvency by the Timao goalkeeper, who finished the day as a heroine. That was not enough to tie and Corinthians celebrated their fourth Copa Libertadores title.

With Efe

