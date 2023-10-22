Change the concept of restrictive space. That is one of the objectives of the new Valencian Government regarding the 22 regional natural parks. To this end, although without giving many details, the Ministry of the Environment outlines this impulse with which “not to lose opportunities to protect our natural environment with rational criteria and compatibility of uses,” as the head of the department, Salomé Pradas, said. at his first appearance.

Pradas spoke about the general lines of his government action and mentioned, first of all, the natural parks in his idea of ​​“combining environmental protection and social and economic development.” In addition, he advanced a plan to review the regulatory standards of natural parks, which has put conservationists on alert. More so given that the government of Carlos Mazón (PP) has Vox as a partner, which has already spoken of “climate fanaticism” and the “perverse” Agenda 2030, as pointed out by the far-right advisor who is assigned the powers of Agriculture .

However, the general director of the Natural Environment, Raúl Mérida, has assured that the law on protected Natural Spaces, which dates back to 1994, will not be touched, that in no case will there be a reduction in protection and that the intention is to review the plans. planning and use management.

”The department is open to all those projects that are interesting and create wealth for the environment from its sustainability,” summarize sources from the Pradas department.

“Being known is the best way for values ​​to be known,” said the counselor who announced that one of the planned actions is a dissemination campaign for these spaces in which the aim is to “promote nature tourism.” “We are not going to allow anything that is not allowed,” assures the general director of Medio Natural, who affirms that it is only a matter of offering alternatives within the norm, “valuing the park and its peculiarities and treating them as part of our heritage.” . Environmentalists see a danger: massification. There are parks that have access restrictions but this is not a majority measure. In Ecologistes en Acció, Richard Barrena, considers that it is necessary to carry out load studies in spaces to determine how many people can fit. In the same way, Eva Tudela, from Acció Ecologista Agró, considers that the parks have been open to those who have been interested in getting to know them and that we must be careful with opening them to beach tourism “which many times does not have the sensitivity of those who visit protected spaces.”

“It is not about overcrowding,” says the head of the Ministry’s Natural Environment.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

The counselor assured that the changes will be made by “all” the agents involved. Raúl Mérida maintains that consensus will be sought and that the governing boards of the parks, in which conservation groups are usually included, will be the scene of the negotiations. However, they point out another problem, which is the fact that these bodies, which should meet every six months, can be convened up to two years late. They also predict that the administration will present the initiatives as fait accompli, as has happened on other occasions.

No opposition to review

Neither of the two conservation groups refuses this review of uses that, as Eva Tudela points out, should have been done years ago. But they do show their caution about forms. In fact, the counselor staged in the Cortes her intention to promote these park policies with the signing of the beginning of the processing of the Regulatory Plan for Uses and Management of the Albufera de Valencia, when the previous step, according to the spokesperson for Acció Ecologista, The Natural Resources Management Plan for this same space, which sets the bases for uses, has not yet been approved.

The two conservation groups agree on improving the signage of some routes, which the Valencian Government has in mind, and on the recovery of old paths. Also in promoting and promoting activities that are already permitted, such as diving, in spacious marine protected areas. “The problem is that they hide the ‘brand’ of a natural park so that divers do not think about the restrictions that there are, but you can dive in some exceptional places,” says Richard Barrena. “Actions that have an irreversible impact must be prevented,” he says.

The general director of Medio Natural insists that any action will be carried out “from sustainability and protection.”

One of the ideas of the new government is to facilitate permits and streamline the activities that the current regulation allows. This is the case of sporting events that end up being rejected due to the slowness of bureaucracy and the processing of authorizations. The new government is studying implementing the responsible declaration as a method to accelerate these permits to carry out activities. It is what the Environment calls “green employment” and it arises from all the economic initiative that moves around these spaces and that, in addition, wants it to contribute to depopulation.