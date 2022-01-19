Due to the situation in the energy sector, the Moldovan government asked the parliament to declare a state of emergency (state of emergency) for 60 days. This was announced on January 19 by the Prime Minister of the country Natalia Gavrilitsa.

According to her, such a decision must be made due to the fact that “Moldovagaz” will not have time to pay the advance payment to “Gazprom” for the current month.

The Prime Minister added that if the request for a state of emergency is approved, the emergency commission will meet on January 20 to discuss further actions to provide the country with gas. Moreover, if such a measure is approved, the government will help the national company to repay the payment to Gazprom.

Earlier, on January 19, Gavrilitsa said that the Russian Gazprom had informed Moldovagaz about the termination of gas supplies if it did not receive the next payment by January 20.

The Kremlin noted that the supplied gas must be paid for, so “there is no double bottom here.” The terms are written in the contract.

On January 18, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu turned to the head of Gazprom, Alexei Miller, with a request to help solve the gas crisis. According to the minister, on January 20, Moldovagaz must pay for the gas consumed from January 1 to 15, but the company does not have enough to pay $25-32 million.

On January 11, it became known that Spinu was discussing with Gazprom the possibility of canceling the advance payment for gas. According to him, Moldova is faced with another stage of the energy crisis due to rising gas prices. In December, the purchase price for gas was $450 per thousand cubic meters, and in January it was already about $646.

In October 2021, Moldovagaz and Gazprom extended the contract for the supply of blue fuel for five years. For the Republic of Moldova, a new formula for calculating the cost of this energy carrier was approved, taking into account the ratio of market prices for gas and oil. The main conditions of the new contract were timely payments and repayment of debts for gas from Moldovan consumers.