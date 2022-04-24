The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment raised its contribution to the “One Billion Meals” initiative, the largest in the region, to 31 million dirhams, after donating 11 million dirhams in addition to the 20 million dirhams it gave on the eve of the launch of the most comprehensive humanitarian campaign from the UAE to provide food aid. For the needy, the poor and the less fortunate in 50 countries.

The Foundation will also handle the entire distribution of food and food parcels provided by its donation of 11 million dirhams, by taking advantage of its advanced network of field and logistical operations in the field of charitable and humanitarian work in many countries of the world, especially in the continents of Asia and Africa.

The Foundation was at the forefront of the contributors to the Billion Meals initiative when the door was opened for donations to individuals, institutions, economic activities and pioneers of charitable and humanitarian work at the beginning of Ramadan.

Ibrahim Bumelha, Advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Dubai for Humanitarian and Cultural Affairs and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, confirmed that the foundation, which represents the thought of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him” “In the sustainability of charitable work and expanding its impact to the greatest extent, it raises its contribution to the “Billion Meals” initiative in response to the comprehensive institutional and societal movement it has created and in response to the flow of donations in response to the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid for everyone to participate in this humanitarian commitment from the UAE to the needy in the world.

He said that the Billion Meals initiative, which provides in the month of giving, charity and goodness, a food safety net for the needy, the hungry and the insolvent around the world, especially from vulnerable groups such as children, refugees and the displaced, is an extension of the ongoing humanitarian and charitable work that embodies the vision of the wise leadership for charitable and humanitarian work and provides the white hands of the UAE community with a chain Connected from humanitarian initiatives that save those in need.

He pointed out that the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Establishment will work with all its energies and capabilities and with the full efforts of its cadres who are keen to reach the needy wherever they are with direct support that provides them with a safety net they desperately need, relying on its integrated logistical services network that it built over the years. Throughout the organized institutional humanitarian work.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment is a major operating partner for the “One Billion Meals” initiative, as it undertakes the distribution of food and food parcels in the countries in which the Foundation is active, especially in the Asian and African continents, in coordination with local authorities, official institutions and charitable organizations. working on the ground.

The “Billion Meals” initiative continues to receive donations from individuals, institutions, private sector companies, charitable, humanitarian and community organizations to provide relief to the less fortunate and contribute to facing the challenge of hunger that threatens the lives of 800 million people around the world.

The “One Billion Meals” receives donations and contributions through four approved channels, which are the website www.1billionmeals.ae and the bank transfer to the account of the “One Billion Meals” initiative on the approved account number: AE300260001015333439802 at Emirates NBD in dirhams, and the monthly subscription is to donate one dirham a day to the initiative by sending a message Text the word “meal” or “meal” to the number 1020 for users of the “du” network, or to the number 1110 for users of the “Etisalat” network in the country, and to donate by contacting the “Billion Meals” initiative call center on the number 8009999.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

