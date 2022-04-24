The interest association for professional football coaches (CBV) is ‘greatly concerned’ about developments in football at the KNVB. That is what CBV director Mario Captein says. He reacts to the departure in one year of the two federation directors who deal with, among other things, the KNVB academy with all trainer courses, the national youth teams, the Dutch women’s team and the development of youth football in the broadest sense.

#Louis #van #Gaal #CBV #critical #KNVB #policy #concerned