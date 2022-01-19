The Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Command of Civil Defense, has warned the people of the dangers associated with traditional heating methods such as firewood and coal, stressing the importance of adhering to prevention and safety instructions and taking the necessary measures in this regard.

She pointed out that the most prominent risks that occur in the winter season are the use of coal and wood for heating in closed places, which results in the emission of carbon monoxide gas, which inhaled in large quantities leads to death, explaining that the use of modern heating methods that conform to specifications, following safety instructions and closing them properly avoids them. From fire accidents with the availability of good ventilation, not leaving coal in closed places and leaving it away from flammable materials and avoiding throwing coal and firewood residues in waste bins while they are still burning.

And advised to ventilate the place from time to time to get rid of the gases emitted from the heater, not to allow children to play near the heater, and to leave the coals ignited in an open place, and ignite the coals outside the site to be heated until it is confirmed that it is burned and then transported indoors, and to avoid throwing Remnants of coal and firewood in the waste bins, which are still burning.

And she warned of the necessity of turning off the heater when leaving the place or when going to bed, and not to use heating devices permanently and continuously to avoid the emission of carbon monoxide.



