Today Manchester United has shown that it has that punch that it has been accusing in recent months. The team played a very complete match, yes, with Cristiano Ronaldo being one of the most inconsequential players in the game.
It was customary for the Manchester team to complete somewhat poor games away from home, but today was different. Still the result is more than misleading. The clearest chances of the match have fallen on the side of the “bees” who have not been able to score more than one goal.
The first for the Red Devils was a magnificent control by Elanga inside the area that ended with the Swede heading into the net.
The second was from Bruno. The one who scored the goal was Greenwood, but Bruno Fernandes’ play is what will be etched in the fans’ retinas.
Ragnick decided to substitute Cristiano Ronaldo to take advantage of Rashford’s speed at the back of the Brentford defenders, and it worked. The Englishman was in charge of sentencing the match with a counterattack goal.
Three gold points for a team that needed to eat a victory to fully rejoin the fight for Champions positions. Objective that is difficult but not impossible.
