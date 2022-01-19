Gabriel Boric, 35, will be the youngest president in the history of Chile. Former student leader, graduated as a lawyer and independent parliamentarian, the president-elect who is sworn in on March 11 will be the only president in Latin America with visible tattoos.

The four that he has between his arms and torso are inspired by Magellan, the southern region where Boric was born. A tree, a lighthouse and a map are some of the designs on the skin. Yumbel Góngora, a tattoo artist in Chile, met Gabriel Boric when she was a student leader. When he designed Boric’s first great tattoo, a map of his region, he was already a deputy, but Góngora never thought he would become president. “All of her tattoos revolve around her region of origin,” says the tattoo artist. “It is important for a person to never forget where you come from, that always keeps you focused on where the important things are, not letting yourself be carried away by fame.”

