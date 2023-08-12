The Ministry of the Interior warned against approaching torrents, medicines and water pools in cases of volatile weather, heavy rains and winds.

The Federal Traffic Council finally tightened the penalty for violators within the table attached to Ministerial Resolution No. (178) of 2017 related to preventive measures related to safe behavior during times of emergency and severe weather conditions.

And he confirmed the introduction of Article (114), which is a violation of “entering valleys while they are flowing, regardless of their level of severity,” and a fine of 2000 dirhams and (23) traffic points, in addition to impounding the vehicle for 60 days.

He also tightened the penalty for “gathering near places of valleys, torrents and dams during rainy weather,” according to the new Article (113), with a fine of 1,000 dirhams and (6) traffic points added to the driver’s file.

Heavy rains and pools of water have caused a number of traffic accidents nationwide over the past years, due to some drivers ignoring the warnings of the concerned authorities to stay away from waterways, so as not to endanger their lives.

And the Ministry of the Interior, in light of the fluctuating weather conditions and the intensity of rain and winds that some regions of the country witnessed recently, called for following six guidelines, which are keenness to listen to weather bulletins from official sources, follow advice and instructions from the concerned authorities, inspect the vehicle, the validity of the lights, windshield wipers and tires, and drive the vehicle. Calmly and cautiously, avoiding speeding in any case, and staying away from torrents, valleys and pools of water.

The Federal Traffic Council also introduced Article No. (117) of a violation of “obstructing the competent authorities from carrying out their work regarding regulating traffic, traffic, ambulance and rescue during emergencies, disasters, crises, rains and flowing valleys”, and a fine of 1,000 dirhams and (4) traffic points and impounding the vehicle for 60 days.

The Ministry of the Interior stated that these updates came in the interest of community safety and preventive measures in enhancing the safe environment for roads and enhancing traffic safety, during emergencies, valley run-off and rain.

She stressed that these amendments aim to enhance the efforts of the concerned legal and institutional authorities and their preventive measures taken in times of emergency, crises, disasters and repercussions resulting from heavy rains and weather fluctuations. The additions to the articles of the law came to enhance these procedures and stress the importance of following instructions and safety requirements.

The Ministry of the Interior urges road users, including vehicle drivers and pedestrians, to adhere to the utmost care and caution, not to endanger their lives or the lives of others, to follow the rules and etiquette of traffic, its signals and signs, to implement the instructions of the police and traffic in their lane, and to implement the instructions of the police, traffic, civil defense and emergency and disaster agencies employees. And crises in cases of emergencies, disasters and crises, and not to harm, hinder or harass others.

For its part, the Abu Dhabi Police warned of the danger of the driver filming or being busy other than the road, stressing the need to adhere to the specified speed indicated on the “signs” and electronic road signs.

And she called on drivers to adhere to safe driving on internal and external roads during rain and weather fluctuations, and not to approach places where valleys and water bodies flow, and to follow the instructions and instructions of the competent authorities in order to preserve the safety of everyone.

And she urged road users to follow the weather before moving the vehicle, and to reduce speeds on the roads and leave a sufficient safety distance between vehicles.

• 1000 dirhams and 6 traffic points added to the driver’s file, the penalty for gathering near places of valleys, torrents and dams during rainy weather.

• The Ministry of the Interior called for following six guidelines in light of the volatility of weather conditions and the severity of rain and winds.

• Abu Dhabi Police warned of the danger of the driver taking pictures or being busy other than the road.