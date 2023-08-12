Eredivisie relegated FC Groningen has started the season well in the Kitchen Champion Division. Young Ajax turned out to be no match at home: 4-1. FC Emmen seemed to grace its return to the second highest level with a victory at Cambuur, but had to swallow the 2-2 in the final minute.

Marco Rente opened the score on behalf of Groningen for more than half an hour. Romano Postema scored FC Groningen’s second goal in the second half. That goal was celebrated by the supporters by throwing cups on the field, after which referee Martijn Vos was forced to temporarily stop the match. Tomas Suslov made it 3-0 after the restart, Christian Rasmussen scored for the team from Amsterdam and Johan Hove set the final score at 4-1.

Emmen led 2-0 in Leeuwarden at halftime. Ben Scholte and Jeff Hardeveld scored the goals. Cambuur came back in the second half through Michael Breij. That goal also resulted in cups on the field, after which the game was briefly halted. In injury time, Wiebe Kooistra made the home crowd cheer by scoring the equalizer after all. See also Second time capsule opened in Virginia in 1887

Ahmed El Messaoudi in duel with Wiebe Kooistra. © Pro Shots / Ron Baltus



Full spoils for Roda JC, Dordrecht loses lead

Roda JC won 4-1 against Helmond Sport. Walid Ould-Chikh scored the first goal of this season in the first division in the 5th minute. Enrique Peña Zauner made it 2-0. After Martijn Kaars’ goal for the Brabanders, Saydou Bangura and Lennerd Daneels scored for Roda, which is therefore in the lead together with FC Groningen.

FC Dordrecht lost a lead against NAC Breda in the final phase. John Hilton and Intef Tsoungui scored for the home team. NAC came back through a converted penalty kick from Dominik Janosek. Patriot Sejdiu equalized in extra time.

FC Den Bosch won the TOP Oss derby. Kacper Kostorz scored the only goal (1-0). The game between De Graafschap and ADO Den Haag ended in a goalless draw.





view important updates 90’+8′ GRO-JAJ: End of second half See also Russia's recruitment is increasingly poorly coordinated 90’+5′ GRO-JAJ: 4-1 GOAL by Johan Hove! 90’+10′ CAM-EMM: End of second half 90’+8′ CAM-EMM: 2-2 GOAL by Wiebe Kooistra! 90’+2′ GRO-JAJ: Tomas Suslov is replaced by Isak Määttä 90’+2′ GRO-JAJ: Kevin van Veen is replaced by Thom van Bergen 90’+1′ GRO-JAJ: Kian Fitz-Jim is replaced by Rida Chadid 90’+4′ CAM-EMM: Yellow card for Ahmed El Messaoudi 86′ GRO-JAJ: Yellow card for Radinio Balker 90′ CAM-EMM: Fedde de Jong is replaced by Milan de Koe 84′ GRO-JAJ: 3-1 GOAL by Christian Rasmussen! 87′ CAM-EMM: Piotr Parzyszek is replaced by Julius Dirksen 86′ CAM-EMM: Alex Bangura is replaced by Youns El Hilali 84′ CAM-EMM: Yellow card for Michael Breij 78′ GRO-JAJ: Romano Postema is replaced by Daleho Irandust 78′ GRO-JAJ: Liam van Gelderen is replaced by Thijmen Blokzijl 77′ GRO-JAJ: Diyae Jermoumi is replaced by Raphael Sarfo 72′ CAM-EMM: Patrick Brouwer is replaced by Ahmed El Messaoudi 72′ GRO-JAJ: 3-0 GOAL by Tomas Suslov! 72′ See also Kadyrov offered to annex Ukraine and put things in order there GRO-JAJ: Yellow card for Marvin Peersman

