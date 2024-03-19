The Ministry of Energy is working on measures to protect refineries from UAV attacks with Pantsir complexes

The Russian Ministry of Energy is considering the issue of protecting Russian oil refineries (ORPs) from drone attacks. This was announced by the director of the gas industry development department Artem Verkhov, his words are quoted by TASS.

He clarified at a round table in the Federation Council that work is underway to ensure the safety of fuel and energy complex facilities.

“We are working together, including with colleagues from the Russian National Guard, on measures to cover objects and install the necessary protection systems of the Pantsir type,” Verkhov said.

According to him, the issue of security is being discussed, and legislative initiatives have been received from Russian departments.

Bloomberg previously reported that drone strikes on Russian oil refineries and accidents at them reduced refining in the country by hundreds of thousands of barrels per day. The attacks were also one of the possible reasons for the rise in oil prices, which reached their highest since the end of October.