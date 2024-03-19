The manipulated porn videos of dozens of celebrities and politicians must be taken off the air as quickly as possible. The Dutch Data Protection Authority (AP) wants to discuss this with the management of the Public Prosecution Service soon, says chairman Aleid Wolfsen. The privacy watchdog does not rule out the possibility of imposing hefty fines if the explicit images remain online. “But then we have to be able to get to the owner, and that is quite a task.”

#Privacy #CEO #investigation #deepfake #scandal #Dutch #celebrities #hopes #hefty #fines