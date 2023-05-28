The head of the Ministry of Energy Shulginov said that the West continues to buy oil and gas bypassing

Western countries continue to buy Russian oil and gas despite the imposition of sanctions, but now they have to use workarounds for this. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Energy of Russia Nikolai Shulginov in the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin” on the TV channel “Russia 1”.

Journalist Pavel Zarubin asked the minister whether Western countries really continue to buy the same Russian energy resources, only bypassing them.

“That’s right,” Shulginov said in response.

In early December last year, the European Union imposed an embargo on sea supplies of Russian oil. In addition, the EU, the G7 and Australia have set a price ceiling of $60 per barrel for seaborne oil from Russia. Subsequently, similar restrictions were introduced with respect to Russian oil products.