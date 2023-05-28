Sunday, May 28, 2023
Formula 1 | In the opening lap, it rattled right away, Verstappen leads – HS follows the Monaco GP

May 28, 2023
Formula 1 | In the opening lap, it rattled right away, Verstappen leads – HS follows the Monaco GP

Verstappen is heading for his second world championship.

Formula 1 with reigning world champion Red Bull With Max Verstappen there is a chance to take a firm hold on the second championship when the sixth race of the season is run in Monaco. HS follows the competition starting at 16:00 in this story.

Verstappen starts from the pole position, and his worst rival, team mate Sergio Perez from the last square. This way, Verstappen can increase his World Championship lead from the current 14 to more than 40. Verstappen has won three of the season’s five races, Perez two.

Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas starts the race from the 15th square.

