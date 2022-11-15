The Minister of Economy, Finance and Digital Administration of the Region of Murcia, Luis Alberto Marín, affirmed this Tuesday that the proposals made by the PSRM general secretary, José Vélez, to agree on the Budgets of the Autonomous Community for 2023 “lack all rigor”. The Murcian socialists proposed a series of actions, focused on health and education, valued at 673.7 million euros.

Luis Alberto Marín points out that the Community’s own spending ceiling, validated last Friday in the Regional Assembly, would make it impossible to undertake the investments demanded by the Socialists. However, the counselor stated that the regional government “is willing to listen” and that is why the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, intends to call the parliamentary spokesmen to ask them for their support for next year’s public accounts.

«I have the suspicion that this PSRM offer is a smoke screen to mask two very serious facts. First, the two million that have been taken from the Region for the terraced highway to allocate them to a bridge in Álava, due to a PNV amendment supported by PSOE and Podemos, and Mr. Vélez’s support for the reform of the crime of sedition» criticized Marín, who considers that “a government delegate should be belligerent in the face of any theft of funds for his territory.”

On the other hand, the head of the Treasury affirmed that the Governing Council will approve “in a matter of days” the preliminary draft law of General Budgets of the Community for 2023. He also indicated that the 1.5% salary increase for civil servants in 2022 , retroactively, has delayed the preparation of public accounts.

Precisely in the plenary session of the Regional Assembly scheduled for this Wednesday, a modification of Law 1/2022, of January 24, on General Community Budgets corresponding to 2022 has been included to include this 1.5% increase retroactively . The processing has been carried out through the single reading procedure in order to alleviate parliamentary deadlines.

Martínez Baños: “They are impossible to reject”



The vice-spokesman of the Socialist Parliamentary Group in the Regional Assembly, Alfonso Martínez Baños, has assured that “the agreement that the general secretary of the PSOE in the Region of Murcia, José Vélez, has proposed to López Miras for the approval of the regional budgets includes proposals that are impossible to refuse.”

«We talked about the need to strengthen public health and education, social policies, help working families and vulnerable people, offer solutions for the recovery of the Mar Menor and respond to the needs that exist in terms of energy, mobility and infrastructures, among others”, he pointed out.

In this sense, the vice-spokesman of the Socialist Parliamentary Group has highlighted that “the regional president will have to decide if he wants to reach an agreement with the PSOE of the Region of Murcia to carry out budgets that respond to the demands of the citizenry or if he prefers to continue agreeing with deputies and deputies who are defectors and do not represent anyone, more than themselves.

«We make the votes of the 17 deputies of the Socialist Parliamentary Group available to the regional government for the approval of the regional budgets if they accept our conditions which, by the way, do not correspond to any ideological criteria, but rather respond to the needs that the groups have sent us”, he stressed.

Likewise, he recalled that these proposals put forward by the general secretary of the PSOE in the Region of Murcia add up to almost 674 million euros and represent an increase over the budgeted endowments in 2022 of about 483 million.

In line with this, Martínez Baños has stressed that «by 2023, the Government of Spain will contribute to the income of the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia almost one billion euros more than in the year 2022. Therefore, the Community will count with sufficient income to meet our proposals without the need to apply cuts to the budget allocations approved in the 2022 regional budgets”.