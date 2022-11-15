Football World Cup | In Iran, the World Cup is simmering – sports journalists imprisoned, star player smoked out

The international association of sports journalists AIPS demands the release of journalists. Iran’s sports ministry demands that women’s rights activist Sardar Azmoun be dropped from Iran’s World Cup team.

Football Iran, which is participating in the World Cup, has seen extensive demonstrations during the fall, the waves of which hit not only the rest of society but also sports.

Two sports journalists and two photographers are still imprisoned. International Federation of Sports Journalists AIPS tells the foursome to be spies for the accused.

“It’s a terrible lie. We cannot accept this situation”, the organization roars and demands action to help both its colleagues and other journalists.

“Only international solidarity can save them. The Iranian Football Federation has a duty not to interfere with the work of sports journalists and freedom of speech.”

The four were imprisoned after the protests began in mid-September, the 22-year-old Mahsa Aminin after death.

Amini, 22, was arrested by the chastity police because, according to the police, she had violated the scarf obligation by wearing her hijab incorrectly. Amini died in a Tehran hospital. According to Iran’s official news agency Irna, the cause of death was lack of oxygen to the brain.

Iran’s star striker Sardar Azmoun at the end of September gave his public support to the protests following Amin’s death in the stories section of his Instagram account.

Azmoun, 27, who defended women’s rights, wrote that she could no longer remain silent.

“At worst, I will be fired from the national team. It is not a problem. I would sacrifice it for one strand of Iranian women’s hair.”

The Portuguese head coach of the Iranian national team Carlos Queiroz picked Azmoun for the World Cup despite pressure to leave the star player out.

Now the country’s sports ministry is calling for Queiroz to drop Azmou from the team, the news site said Iranwire tells.

Azmoun is Huuhkaji’s goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky clubmate from Bayer Leverkusen.

Ukrainian at the end of October, the football association demanded that the International Football Association, Fifa, ban Iran from the World Cup.

According to it, Iran’s human rights violations and possible participation in Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine may violate the principle and norms of FIFA’s constitution.