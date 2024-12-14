The Minister of Education of Mazón once again points out centers affected by DANA and points out that they do not open because they do not want to

The Minister of Education of the Generalitat Valenciana, José Antonio Rovira, once again points out educational centers affected by DANA. His department sent a statement this Saturday in which it states that three institutes in l’Horta Sud will not start classes next Monday because they do not want to, putting the three educational centers in the spotlight.

Education maintains that the three centers “that remain to resume activity after the flood are ready to open on Monday, but their management teams have communicated that there is “no intention” to do so.” According to Rovira, it is certified that they can resume activity in the technical information minutes drawn up after the visit to the three institutes, on Thursday the 12th, of technicians assigned by the public company Tragsa – executor of the work in the first phase of action in the buildings – , together with staff from the General Directorate of Educational Infrastructure of the Ministry and the management of the centers.

In the documents, Education continues, it is noted that the work in the first phase “has the objective of enabling part of the building for safe use, separating those affected areas that have pending repair” and it is indicated that a review has been carried out “ “the current state of the educational center, confirming that its situation allows its opening in the coming days.” They also maintain that Tragsa has confirmed that it has already completed the planned interventions, and then indicates that the management teams of the three institutes “have reported that there is no intention to open on Monday, December 16, 2024, since they are going to proceed to carry out “the confirmation of actions in the center on Monday, regardless of whether the work will be completed on the date already reported.”

A councilor from Compromís de Albal, one of the affected municipalities, maintains that his institute does not open on Monday because it does not have any security certificate. “Not only have you abandoned us, you also try to blame the management teams for your incompetence,” criticizes councilor and spokesperson Raúl Navarro, in the municipal opposition.

Rovira once again points out the educational centers as he did last Wednesday in the Education commission in Las Corts. In his appearance, in his usual cocky tone, he assured that there were directors who “don’t work” are “from Compromís, who all they know is to put a spanner in the works.” These statements earned him a scolding from the educational community.