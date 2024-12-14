Three officials from the La Ribera de Huelva penitentiary center have been injured during an altercation caused by a fight between two inmates, as reported this Saturday by the CSIF union.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday afternoonbegan in the module’s television room and it worsened when other inmates intervened, unleashing “a situation of extreme violence that put the security of the facility at risk,” the union center said in a statement.

Prison officers had to be taken to hospital due to injuries sustained: “One of them has a hand in a cast due to a ligament injury; another was hit on the back and had a bruised toe; while the third received an impact on the back after being pushed to the ground by a internal during the confrontation”.

The prisoners involved, according to the union, “continued to show an aggressive attitude, with threats and resistance to staff orders.” The brawl escalated when “one of the inmates managed to escape and attacked the officials again, while another tried to free a colleague, further complicating the work of the agents,” they added.

Finally, they have specified, it was possible to reduce those involved and transfer them to the security zone. The union organization has indicated that the cells of the inmates involved have been closed, and the center’s management has opened an investigation to clarify the facts and take the corresponding disciplinary measures.

The Union denounces the “bad classification” of prisoners

The union has denounced that this type of incident has its origin in the “poor classification of prisoners”, since inmates considered highly conflictive remain in lower security modules.

Added to this, according to the CSIF, are the decisions regarding the treatment and classification of inmates fall on people with little experience in the penitentiary environment, often foreign to the daily reality of the centers.

Furthermore, the union has insisted on the need for prison officials are recognized as agents of authority: “At present, attacking an official is very cheap for violent inmates,” he denounced, while also demanding greater legal guarantees in the face of serious incidents such as the one that occurred in La Ribera.