Bitter Earth: previews (plot and cast) of today's episode, January 7th

This evening, Sunday 7 January 2024, at 9.20 pm on Canale 5, Terra amara will be broadcast, the drama broadcast during the week with great success with the public. Airing from Monday to Saturday at 2.10pm, given the record ratings, it lands in prime time every Sunday starting from 5 November 2023, with three new episodes per week. Let's see the previews and the plot of tonight's episodes.

Previews: plot

When Hakan realizes that his brother died accidentally, he decides to intervene and save Fekeli's life. Pretending to lose control of his car, he hits Fekeli's and convinces him to let him take him back to the villa. The next morning, the postman delivers a package to Zuleyha. Inside there is Demir's ring and a note in which the man reassures the family by writing that he is well and will return soon.

The stamp on the package arriving in Zuleyha from Demir indicates that it was sent from Syria, so Fikret leaves with Cetin for Laudicea, where he asks Sahap, an old friend, for help. Preparations for the customary circumcision ceremony of children from less wealthy families take place at the estate. Hakan asks Zuleyha to contribute to the expenses for the ceremony. Lutfiye makes herself available to help Saniye with the distribution of clothes to the children, but when they arrive at the barracks the two women find Sermin there. Saniye, furious, confesses to Lutfiye her doubts about Sermin's intentions. Meanwhile, Betul arranges for the Yaman company to use the services of Abdulkadir's workshop and tries in vain to instill doubts in Zuleyha about Ercan who, as a trusted employee, could hinder his work.

Sermin has decided to organize the circumcision ceremony but Saniye does not agree and hits her with the van, fracturing her leg. The organization of the event returns to Lutfiye, who receives compliments for the excellent work done. Sermin, forced to rest, torments Betul, Fusun and Saniye. Betul asks Abdulkadir for advice because he wants to get rid of Ercan. Adulkadir advises her to seduce him and Betul takes action. Despite the searches, there is nothing new about Demir.

Bitter Earth: the cast

We have seen the plot of today's episode of Bitter Earth, but who is the complete cast? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Hilal Altınbilek: Züleyha Altun

Uğur Güneş: Yılmaz Akkaya

Murat Ünalmış: Demir Yaman

Vahide Perçin: Hünkar Saraçoğlu-Yaman

Kerem Alışık: Ali Rahmet Fekeli

Melike İpek Yalova: Müjgan Hekimoğlu

Furkan Palalı: Fikret Fekeli

İbrahim Çelikkol: Hakan Gumusoglu / Mehmet Kara

Bülent Polat: Gaffur Taşkın

Selin Yeninci: Saniye Taşkın

Selin Genç: Gülten Taşkın

Aras Şenol: Çetin Ciğerci

Serpil Tamur: Azize “Granny” Saraçoğlu

Sibel Taşçıoğlu: Şermin Yaman

Turgay Aydın: Sabahattin Arcan

İlayda Çevik: Betül Arcan

Polen Emre: Fadik

Şahin Vural: Raşit Kaya

Esra Dermancıoğlu: Behice Hekimoğlu

Hülya Darcan: Lütfiye Duman

Nazan Kesal: Sevda Çağlayan / Fatma Özden

Hande Soral: Ümit Kahraman / Ayla Özden

Erkan Bektaş: Abdülkadir Keskin

Altan Gördüm: Haşmet Çolak

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Bitter Earth live on TV and streaming? Appointment on Canale 5 from Monday to Saturday at 2.10pm, and in prime time from 5 November 2023 at 9.20pm every Sunday. Also streaming and on demand on Mediaset Play.