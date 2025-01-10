Like a true star, Neymar Jr. landed in Saudi Arabia in the summer of 2023, but a year and a half later and with his contract about to come to an end, his adventure in Arab football has not been as expected: injuries did not prevent him. have allowed us to play, to the point that In all of 2024 he has only played a total of 42 minutes. A figure that has not prevented him from religiously collecting his salary.

And the ’10’ of Al Hilal occupies the podium in the list of Forbes of the highest paid footballers in 2024: He has earned a total of 110 million dollars, 80 of them ‘on the field’and only surpassed by Cristiano Ronaldo’s 285 million and Leo Messi’s 135 million, despite the fact that he has only been able to play for two spells in the first part of the season.

The forward returned to the playing fields on October 21, after a year recovering from a serious knee injury, when he played the last 13 minutes of the Asian Champions League match between his team and Al Ain of the United Arab Emirates. An appearance in which he left a total of 12 touches on the ball and only one dribble completed.

Two weeks later, on November 4, Neymar stepped onto the pitch again for the duel against Esteghlal FC, although this time with bad luck: he entered the field in the 58th minute, to replace Abdullah Al-Hamdan, and had to leave just 29 minutes later after suffering a new injury. Half an hour of the game that helped him touch the ball up to 33 times.

A total of 45 touches of the ball in all of 2024 that They have been very expensive for Al Hilal: every time the ball has passed through the feet of the former Barça and Paris Saint-Germain player, the Saudi team has paid a total of 1.7 million dollars.