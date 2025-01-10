The Government has decided to extend by almost two weeks the deadline for insurers to submit to the tender to provide health care to Muface mutual employees, as reported by the Executive on the State Contracting Portal.

“It is considered necessary for the public interest and in order to encourage competition, to extend the deadline for submitting offers, so that potential interested bidders can prepare the documentation to submit to this tender,” indicates the Ministry for Transformation. Digital and Public Service.

Until now, the deadline expired on January 15 at 10:00 a.m. The new deadline extends that date for 12 days, until January 27 at the same time. At the moment, of the three insurers that still provide health care to officials, only Asisa is still studying the agreement. Adeslas and DKV have already reported that they will not participate in the tender because it would mean they would continue to incur losses.





The new Muface concert, which will cover the years 2025, 2026 and 2027, will increase the premium by 33.5% for the three-year period, going from 1,032.12 euros currently to 1,262.28 in 2027. In this way, the amount of the concert becomes 4,478 million euros, which represents an increase of 957 million euros. The cost per year will be 1,303 million euros in 2025, 1,490 million euros in 2026, and 1,685 million euros in 2027. In any case, the final business figure will depend on how many officials choose private healthcare. Right now, the concert covers 1.5 million people, including owners and beneficiaries. 65% of the holders are primary, secondary and university teachers and 17% belong to some bodies of the General State Administration.

