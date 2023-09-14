Draghi and the document for the EU: this is why he accepted. The former prime minister claims that there is no turning back

Von der Leyen yesterday he announced that he had entrusted to Dragons a special assignment, to prepare a report on the state of the Union and its future. A task that the former Italian prime minister accepted. His return to an active role after the Palazzo experience Chigiis linked – we read in the Corriere della Sera – to a mission with such broad outlines that it appears like a consultation for a patient with serious problems. The pandemic and war brought about the end of an era. According to Draghi “the former Union no longer exists“, because the pillars on which his prosperity was supported have given way: “America for security, China for exports, Russia for energy.”



The drama is that the Union of the future does not yet exist, and the prospect of its expansion to the Balkan countries and Ukraine, without having carried out the reforms, could lead to a fatal outcome. According to Draghi, a “complicated, very complicated” period is beginning, so he accepted the proposal, in the face of “important challenges facing Europe“. In the speech in the Economist that convinced von der Leyen to rely on the former ECB, Draghi described the need to equip the EU with “new rules and more shared sovereignty“, essential to continue compete globally and address crises with rapid responses.

And if the old Union “no longer exists”, then – continues Il Corriere – we can’t even go back to the old Stability Pact: “That would be the worst possible outcome.” In this regard, diplomatic sources believe that “the European countries at this point could slow down the pace of negotiations on the Pact, awaiting the report” from the former president of the ECB. We need the whole of Europe become aware in time of the epochal change taking place. And von der Leyen intends to exploit the authority of those in Brussels who are defined as “a younger Henry Kissinger”. An influential European who can help with his moral suasion to “fix broken pipes”.

