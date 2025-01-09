01/09/2025



Updated at 1:42 p.m.





Mercadona supermarkets continue to be immersed in 2025 in a process of change to a more efficient model of the grocery section. fish market which, progressively, aims to encourage the consumption of its products by offering them clean and already prepared on trays.

Although in some parts of Spain this remodeling has just taken place, the chain chaired by Juan Roig began this project just a year ago, with the purpose of facilitating its customers’ purchases through a simpler experience, based on a greater assortment. of fish in trays ready-to-eat and the reduction of assisted sales of wild market products.

Thus, the distribution company of Valencian origin continues working on implementing a model whose sale it intends avoid queues and make it easier to prepare the product at home in the shortest possible time, according to sources from the company, which warns that fish consumption had decreased by nearly 20% in recent years.

«The assortment of the new fishmonger is maximum quality and freshness offering the best service,” they point out from Mercadona, which has achieved that fish on a tray can be consumed in up to six days from its purchase and thus reduces food waste and increases savings for families.









In parallel, Mercadona clarifies on its website yes it can be frozen the fish on trays. The answer is yes, as long as it is not indicated that the fish is thawed, it can be frozen (the product has not been previously frozen unless indicated on the label).

Thus, it details that it can be frozen in the same tray, but for better freezing it is recommended to remove it from the tray and wrap in plastic wrap or with specific materials for this (such as freezer bags or containers intended for this purpose)