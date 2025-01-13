Iberdrola already offers solar communities in 34 municipalities in the region, with a total of 117 installations of this type. About twenty of them, specifically 19, are located in the most populated towns in Extremadura. They thus join Cáceres, which was the first solar city in Spain, and demonstrate the expansion of this initiative thanks to the success of this form of energy self-consumption.

Thus, the region is the greatest exponent in the installation of solar communities and in the possibility of accessing Iberdrola self-consumption, a type of electricity supply that allows savings on the bill while promoting sustainability and respect for the environment.

Large municipalities

An example of the penetration of this type of self-consumption occurs in the large municipalities in the region. By province, in Cáceres, the capital itself, Plasencia, Navalmoral de la Mata, Coria, Miajadas, Talayuela and Jaraíz de la Vera already have solar communities. A similar balance results in the province of Badajoz, which has 15 large municipalities in which accessions to these communities are possible: Badajoz, Mérida, Don Benito, Almendralejo, Villanueva de la Serena, Zafra, Montijo, Villafranca de los Barros, Jerez of the Knights, Los Santos de Maimona, Guareña and Fuente del Maestre.

Iberdrola has recalled that Extremadura is a pioneer in these facilities throughout the country since Cáceres was the first solar city in Spain and Cedillo was the first municipality in the country to offer it to all residents, which earned it several national and international recognitions.

Overall, Iberdrola offers solar communities in 80% of the Extremaduran municipalities of more than 6,000 inhabitants. There are also solar communities in smaller towns, which together allows half of Extremadurans to be within the 2 km radius necessary to be able to participate in an Iberdrola Solar Community.

Easy and clean energy

As Iberdrola has recalled, the solar community system has, on the one hand, the owner of a roof where solar panels are installed, an unused space that begins to generate 100% clean energy that helps them reduce their bill. electricity, and on the other to the neighbors who live in a radius of less than two kilometers, who can self-consume the renewable energy that is generated without any type of investment or installation. Furthermore, any family that joins this model has no permanence.

Iberdrola, pioneer in the energy transition

Leader in energy services at the national and international level, Iberdrola has been a pioneer in the energy transition and is the largest marketer of electricity in Spain by number of clients.

Promotes efficiency, energy savings and care for the environment with digital, intelligent and innovative solutions that adapt to personal needs as well as those of a company or community.