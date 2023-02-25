the mega fight between GERVONTA Davis and RYAN García It already has a date and venue. The long-awaited contest was agreed for the next April 22 in the city of the game, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

the same promoter Oscar de la hoyapresident of Golden Boy Promotions, had already announced a few days ago that they were fine-tuning some details of the contract, to mount this duel that has the ingredients to be explosive.

It is worth mentioning that for years, both fighters have maintained a pique, with comments, which has made this rivalry grow, but due to various factors, it had not been possible to reach an agreement to celebrate this contest.

Gervonta Davis, He is a high quality boxer, who has been climbing positions in the big boxing leagues, thanks to his talent. Davis is promoted by Floyd Mayweather Jr., who He has already been world champion in different divisions

For his part, Ryan Garcia, has as promoter also former world champion Oscar de la hoya.

Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) is a star with more than 9 million followers on Instagram.

Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) will pocket the lion’s share of the fight’s revenue, according to sources, and is also the betting favorite to take the victory.

Gervonta has been in trouble with the law, for a car crash occurred in Baltimore in November 2020, which left four people injured, including a pregnant woman

The lightweight division has monopolized the spotlight, due to the talent that currently exists.

In addition to Ryan Garcia and “The Tank” Davis, David Haney and Teofimo Lopez are in orbit.