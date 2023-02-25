The withdrawal of Molenaar can have major consequences for FC Volendam. He is considered a confidant of trainer Wim Jonk, while chairman Jan Smit also has a good relationship with Matthijs de Ligt’s father-in-law.

Within the club they are part of the so-called Team Jonk, which also includes technical director Jasper van Leeuwen and director of football development Ruben Jongkind. The supervisory board is of the opinion that an unhealthy structure has arisen within the club with the ‘Team Jonk’ and would like to end that construction on June 30.