The withdrawal of Molenaar can have major consequences for FC Volendam. He is considered a confidant of trainer Wim Jonk, while chairman Jan Smit also has a good relationship with Matthijs de Ligt’s father-in-law.
Within the club they are part of the so-called Team Jonk, which also includes technical director Jasper van Leeuwen and director of football development Ruben Jongkind. The supervisory board is of the opinion that an unhealthy structure has arisen within the club with the ‘Team Jonk’ and would like to end that construction on June 30.
The administrative turmoil within the club comes at a time when the first team has achieved some good results. From a place in the relegation zone, the club has climbed to fourteenth place under the leadership of trainer Wim Jonk. Earlier, Jonk spoke about his club’s supervisory board on this website: ,,If you spend 3.5 years with Jan Smit and Keje on a nice plan, it is disappointing that that plan is not embraced by everyone. I don’t understand that.”
