The Chilean player Javier Altamirano He suffered an episode of seizure on Sunday during the match between Estudiantes de la Plata and Boca in Argentine soccer.

The tests carried out on the Estudiantes de La Plata midfielder ruled this Monday that it was a thrombosis in the brain the one that caused the seizure episode, and that he is “stable” and under medication.

“After the studies carried out today, it was determined that the cause of the seizure suffered by the player was a thrombosis of the superior longitudinal sinus (brain). He is stable, on appropriate medication and awaiting further studies. He will remain hospitalized for evolutionary control,” declared the Estudiantes club through its X profile.

The event that caused the match to be suspended caused Altamirano to collapse in the 27th minute of the first half. After the quick action of the medical services, the Chilean was taken to a medical institute:

The player spent the night without any major news, he woke up stable and, during the morning, he received visits from some teammates and members of the team's coaching staff.

As reported later by the red and white entity on their social networks, the 24-year-old player suffered a convulsive episode and after stabilizing, a CT scan was performed, which resulted in no obvious pathological images, and he was subsequently transferred to the Italian Hospital in the city to undergo the aforementioned tests. evidence.

The player with a past in the Chilean Huachipato arrived in La Plata last August, after a signing in which Estudiantes acquired 50% of his economic rights for one million dollars and signed a contract until June 2026.

Altamirano was one of the key pieces in the team that won the Argentine Cup last year, the first in the club's history. In addition, since 2023 the player has been a fixture in the Chilean national team calls and, in fact, had been called up by the new coach, the Argentine Ricardo Garecafor the 'Red''s next friendly matches against Albania in Parma (Italy) and against France in Marseille.

EFE