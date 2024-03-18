Sam's Club is your destination for a wide variety of electronics and computing products to fit your needs. From tablets and laptops to desktops and all-in-ones, it has everything you need to stay connected and productive in the digital world.

On its website, the company that operates through customers with current membership, presents an exceptional offer on a Lenovo IdeaCentre Core i3 11a Gen Combo Desktop All in One with Tablet. This combo, which starts at $17,901, is now available for just $14,320.

In addition, so that you can use your electronic equipment for the first time, you can take advantage of the option of up to 18 Months Interest Free to make your purchase, which makes it even more accessible and that's not all, save 2.25% by paying with a debit card.

This computer comes with a base and stand that are not only attractive, but also help keep your workspace organized and free of messy cables. With a single storage drive of up to 1TB, you'll have more than enough space for all your movies, photos and music; know its features and specifications

Features of the Lenovo IdeaCentre All in One Desktop Combo:

⦿ Screen: 23.8″ FHD (1920×1080) IPS 250nits

⦿ Processor: Intel Core i3-1115G4

⦿ Operating System: Windows 11 Home

⦿ RAM memory: 8 GB

⦿ Hard Drive Capacity: 1 TB

⦿ Graphics: Integrated Intel UHD Graphics

⦿ Includes keyboard, mouse, tablet and 1-year supplier warranty

⦿ Elegant and Functional Design: The Lenovo IdeaCentre All in One Desktop is a perfect option for any home.

⦿ With its slim and elegant design, this device will not only impress visually, but will also save space on your desk.

⦿ Whether working, enjoying entertainment or video chatting with your loved ones, this All in One PC will fit perfectly into any room.

Tablet specifications:

⦿ Resolution in Pixels: FHD

⦿ Wi-Fi: Yes

⦿ Screen Size in Inches: 23.8″

⦿ Color: White

⦿ Camera: 720p

⦿ Origin: China