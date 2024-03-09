Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk held talks with trade union leaders of Polish farmers, but they said they would continue protests. The agency reported this on March 9 Reuters.

“The prime minister told farmers that money would be available to take several million tons of grain off the market[…]In fact, we left the meeting with nothing,” Deputy Agriculture Minister Michal Kolodziejczak told reporters, adding that protests will continue with greater force.

He stressed that if grain continues to come from other countries, the problem will continue.

Earlier in the day, Tusk met with protesting farmers in Warsaw. The SuperBiznes publication noted that before the meeting, the prime minister emphasized that these would not be negotiations, but “a report on the actions that were taken within the EU institutions,” while the protesters themselves were expecting “specifics” from the prime minister.

Over the past few weeks, farmers have been protesting in Poland. They demand that the government introduce an embargo on the supply of agricultural products from Ukraine and the country’s withdrawal from the European Union’s Green Deal program, which concerns the achievement of carbon neutrality in the alliance countries by 2050.

On March 6, at one of these strikes in Warsaw, farmers clashed with the police. The clash began after one of the protesters tried to throw burning “props” over the barrier behind which law enforcement officers were standing. As a result of the clashes, several police officers were injured.

In addition, Polish farmers systematically block roads in the country and the entrances to checkpoints on the border with the Ukrainian side. So, on March 1, they blocked local highway No. 15 and demanded a meeting with Tusk.

The Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, Alexander Kubrakov, said that on February 25, unknown persons poured approximately 160 tons of Ukrainian grain from sealed wagons, which were being transported to the port of Gdansk. He called the incident “impunity and irresponsibility,” recalling that this is the fourth such case.