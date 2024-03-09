Floorball | Oilers in a thriller-like final round to win the regular season – the decision spoke volumes: “There was a big mistake for the referee”

The Oilers rose dramatically to win the regular season in the final round. The Ärävikings are eliminated from their league place.

Oilers secured the victory of the floorball men's F-League regular season on Saturday, when the Espoo team defeated Jyväskylä's Happe at home with 8–5 goals.

The threat Tampereen Classic lost to Seinäjoki Pelivelji at the end of the penalty shootout 6-7 and finished second in the regular season. Classic Ville Lastika had a place in the final set to complete a possible winning goal with a penalty shot, but he failed. A win would have taken Classic to first place in the regular season.

In the penalty shootout, we saw the goal that spoke, when SPV's Riku Hakanen took the ball into the goal. Saved Classic with a goal Lassi Toriseva bit the match referee from the hit and threw his glove on the field surface.

According to Classic's view, there was a clear error in the situation.

“Stupid that it wasn't possible to challenge it. There was a big mistake for the judge. The player moved backwards in the situation”, Kivilehto stated calmly.

You can watch the video of Hakanen's goal below.

In the middle stages of the series, LASB from Lahti defeated Nurmon Jymy away 5–4 and secured a place in the playoffs, while at the same time Oulu Luistinseura lost to Westend Indians 4–6 and fell behind the Lahti team. OLS and Jymy's season ended.

The winner of the regular season, Oilers, gets to choose their opponent for the quarterfinals in the regular season 5th-8th. of the ranked teams. The playoffs are scheduled to begin next Friday.

Helsinki Ärävikingi won FBC Turku 4–2 in the final round in the jumbo match. Erävikingit was the 11th of the regular season.

Ärävikingit, FBC Turku, who finished last in the league, and the top six in divar will continue to play for next season's league places. At the end of last season, the Ärävikings also had to play for their league position and retained their league position through the qualifiers.