Juan José Cánovas, mayor of Totana, is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Morales Meseguer hospital in Murcia due to Covid-19, as reported by the municipality of that town through its website.

Cánovas had to be admitted to the ICU on Thursday afternoon due to complications in the levels of oxygen in the blood, although “in the last hours his health has improved by being conscious, stable and animated,” according to medical assistance sources.

The mayor of Totana was hospitalized last Monday after catching the coronavirus. The family and the municipal government have wanted to thank the expressions of affection and interest received by the neighbors.