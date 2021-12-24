Alejandro Agag still cannot understand Mercedes’ choice to abandon Formula E.

In 2022 the German manufacturer will face the last season with Gen2 cars in the electric series, and then focus again on F1 and other categories.

On the other hand, there is also the transition to fully electric road cars for 2030, the result of an investment of 34 billion pounds which, however, would have nothing to do with Formula E, where the CEO Toto Wolff and the team principal Ian James benefited from investments from private funds to compete.

Speaking to Motorsport TV, Agag said he was baffled by these decisions.

“I still can’t understand their decision, it just perplexes me. They are selling electric cars more and more, they will stop internal combustion ones in the UK in 2030”.

“They want to continue investing in F1, where there are also heat engines … maybe it’s their ‘The Last Dance’ …”

“Maybe they want to enjoy these last few years by burning fuel and then in 2030 maybe they will return to electric racing. Probably even earlier. But I can’t understand the decision, however patience”.

After the farewell of Mercedes, Audi and BMW, Agag has promised the arrival of other manufacturers underlining the value of independent teams.

“We have other Constructors arriving very soon. Plus there are fantastic independent teams. There need to be championships just for them. And Formula E is in great shape.”