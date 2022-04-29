As confirmed by Marvel officially, the release dates of The Marvels and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania have been reversed, with the first film set to debut later this year July 28, 2023and with the second that the February 17, 2023.

The release dates of new films related to Marvel Cinematic Universe luckily they are not particularly far away, and in this case the company did not find itself opting for postponements, as for changes related to the order in which fans will be able to admire the films ready to debut in theaters around the world. world.