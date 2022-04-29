Promotional codes and special offers are part of the promotion strategies of online gaming platforms. Its terms and competitive advantages can be very varied, here you can find the best place to find casino bonuses. However, with the passage of time, they have undergone some changes in some countries. A few years ago, welcome bonuses became one of the most popular promotional tactics within online casinos. With them, new users have access to some kind of advantage in the form of a special reduction or withdrawal when registering and making a first deposit. However, although the majority of providers in Latin America continue to include this type of bonus, in others, such as Spain, they no longer constitute a legal practice.

In Mexico, however, we find a wide variety of promotional bonuses, including welcome bonuses. At the time a user registers with a Mexican bookmaker, they receive some kind of advantage or special offer. In other cases, some houses offer a refund of the initial deposit, either in full or in part. In addition, we can also find other variants in which the operator offers a bonus when the user downloads a mobile application or uses a platform associated with the main one. Here you can access the legal framework of the General Directorate of Games and Raffles.

This type of promotional strategies constitute an interesting resource for the houses but also for all those neophyte players. These not only minimize the risks of perceiving losses, but also perceive the possibility of doing the first experiments.

Conditions, rollover and how to collect your promotions

Before requesting a bonus, it is important that you take into account its general conditions, the wagering requirements or the way in which you will collect the winnings obtained. It is important that before hiring him you make sure you fully understand these points:

Rollover: The wagering requirements

All bonuses and promotional offers of online casinos are conditioned by rollover, that is, a series of betting conditions that must be met in order to withdraw the winnings obtained through the promotion.

Rollover can manifest itself in two ways:

– The user can only withdraw the winnings obtained with the bonus.

– The player has the right to withdraw the bonus money and the winnings generated from it.

Even so, the requirements may undergo some modifications in order to adapt to the demands of the new regulations. In any case, you must clearly understand what are the wagering conditions that you must meet in order to withdraw your winnings.

Contribution percentage of each format

Within online casinos you can access different games and formats. You must keep in mind that not everyone contributes in the same way to fulfill the rollover. For example, while slots tend to contribute 100%, other formats like online poker barely contribute. Pay attention to this factor because it can determine the frequency of play, the number of games or the type of winnings.