Internet search engines have become one of the options most used by users to find information about what to study or what jobs offer better salaries and conditions. An investigation published by the international transfer platform Remitly reveals, based on global Google search datawhat are the most popular jobs in different countries around the world.

To compile this list, Remitly analyzed searches related to “how to become [profesión]” during 2024. The results were segmented into 186 countries to identify which job dreams dominate in each region, which allows us to observe the diversity of preferences, ranging from traditional jobs to emerging occupations linked to technology and social networks.

Most searched professions

Pilot, lawyer, police officer, pharmacist and nurse have been the five most searched jobs on Google in 2024. The pilot profession is positioned, with more than 432,360 searches for “how to be a pilot” (and its translations) in the last year, as the dream job in 25 countries, including Czech Republic, Egypt and Slovakia.

In second place, rising 17 places compared to the previous study, is the ambition to become lawyerwith 393,380 global searches during the last year. The appeal of the legal field doesn’t end there, as two other related majors made the top 10, with “how to be a prosecutor” in eighth place and “how to be a judge” rounding out the list in tenth place.

In third place is a career that is vital to communities around the world: the police officers. With 272,000 searches, interest in joining the police force has increased by 440% compared to just two years ago, when the figure stood at 50,470 searches.

Rounding out the top five dream careers are two crucial roles in healthcare: pharmacistsin fourth place with 272,630 searches, and nurses in fifth place, with 248,720. These are followed by physiotherapist, midwife, prosecutor, actor, judge, doctor, teacher, youtuberdietician, psychologist, firefighter, flight attendant, real estate agent, psychiatrist and paramedic, who complete the top 20.

Most popular digital jobs

As for digital jobs, the dream of becoming youtuber continues to captivate thousands of people, and last year it accumulated 171,840 global searches. This highly sought-after career tops the list in 13 countries, including England, Scotland, Singapore and Indonesia, however searches have fallen by 11% compared to 2022, indicating that desire may be declining.

Closely behind, becoming a content creator attracted 52,360 searches as more and more people aim to be influencers on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, where they can collaborate with brands and create a lasting impact.

Likewise, the copywriter It is positioned as one of the most valued jobs with 49,460 searches on Google. Meanwhile, for those attracted to the technical side of the world on-linethe coding It emerges as one of the main options, occupying fourth place with 48,080 searches.

Finally, and returning to the platforms, people have become largely interested in how to be social media managerwith 35,960 Internet searches.





Jobs in the scientific field

The scientific field is one of those that attracts the most interest. Become pharmacist tops the list, with more than 272,630 global searches in the last year. This profession is particularly popular in Japan, where it ranks as the number one dream career.

Second, become physiotherapist It is a prominent option, with 244,050 searches worldwide. Teaching follows in third place, with 175,420 searches on how to be teacher and dietitian in the fourth, with 170,920.

The top 5 is closed again by a health-related profession: psychologywith 160,270 searches as conversations about mental health become more meaningful.

The public sector

The position of officerone of the most requested jobs worldwide, leads the list of the most in-demand jobs in the public sector with 272,730 searches. Just behind is the nursinga profession that has generated 248,720 searches last year alone.

Another prominent profession in the public sector is that of matronwhich occupies third place with 227,010 searches worldwide. Curiously, although “how to be a doctor” recorded an increase of almost 90,000 searches compared to 2022, it is still behind nursing and midwifery in global interest (192,280 search).

Lastly, the firefighters They occupy fifth place on the list of public sector jobs that generate the most interest, with 155,120 searches in 2024.

Careers related to art and culture

For those who dream of an artistic career, the spotlight shines brightest on “how to be an actor”which tops the list with 199,150 searches for starlets. For its part, “how to be an actress” It is positioned in fourth place, with 97,700 searches.

Occupying second place and remaining within the performing arts, “how to be a voice actor” has captured 115,860 interested parties. The musical aspirations are just as vibrant, with ““how to be a DJ” and singer among the five most searched jobs in arts and culture, with 109,650 and 97,700 searches, respectively.





Athletes

The dream of becoming footballer continues to arouse passions around the world, with 95,950 searches for that word and 74,400 for “soccer player.” The report clarifies that “footballer” is a broad search term, as it could also include American football depending on who is searching.

In addition, football coach It is in fourth place, with 64,190 searches. On the other hand, races in fitness (70,180) and personal training (41,380) are capturing health enthusiasts who want to inspire and help others achieve their fitness goals.