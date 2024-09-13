Jyamma Games has announced that Enotria: The Last Song’s release has been brought forward to PC: in order to reward Steam users, the Italian team decided to make its soulslike available two days early, on September 17th.

This is, not coincidentally, the start date of early access for those who pre-ordered the game on PS5: the studio thought it was right to put PC players on the same level and allow them to enjoy this experience 48 hours early.

Speaking of previews, as you may have noticed we did not publish the review of Enotria: The Last Song today, due to the expiration of the embargo, and the reason is very simple: the code was delivered to us only a few days ago and we will therefore need some more time to complete the campaign and write our analysis.