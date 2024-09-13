Jyamma Games has announced that Enotria: The Last Song’s release has been brought forward to PC: in order to reward Steam users, the Italian team decided to make its soulslike available two days early, on September 17th.
This is, not coincidentally, the start date of early access for those who pre-ordered the game on PS5: the studio thought it was right to put PC players on the same level and allow them to enjoy this experience 48 hours early.
Speaking of previews, as you may have noticed we did not publish the review of Enotria: The Last Song today, due to the expiration of the embargo, and the reason is very simple: the code was delivered to us only a few days ago and we will therefore need some more time to complete the campaign and write our analysis.
However, the unlocking times raise some doubts
As mentioned, the press release from Jyamma Games talks about a Release date pushed forward to September 17th on Steamwhile on the Epic Games Store the launch of Enotria: The Last Song will remain set for September 19, as previously established.
However, the infographic published by the Italian team, which reports the various unlocking times in different countriestalks about a launch on Steam set not for September 17th but for September 16th, starting at 6pm.
We hope to find out soon what exactly the references are for the launch of Enotria: The Last Song on PC, and of course we will see you soon with our review of the game.
