UniCamillus, the international medical universityinvites aspiring students to participate in its open day on January 20th, a unique opportunity to get to know the campus and obtain detailed information on the degree courses and academic activities. The event will begin at 9.00 am at number 30 of Via Sant'Alessandro, in Rome, with registration and distribution of UniCamillus gadgets. During the morning, the presidents and coordinators of the various degree courses will present the training offer in the Aula Magna and in the Blue room of UniLabs.

An important moment will be the live streaming connection with the UniCamillus headquarters in Venice, during the presentation of the Degree Course in Medicine and Surgery. In this link, the activities already underway at the Lido of Venice at the Irccs San Camillo, the lagoon location for the lessons, will be illustrated. From 10am to 11am, visitors will have the opportunity to explore the campus, visit the buildings and interact with the information stands managed by the orientation service. Spaces dedicated to the activities of UniLife, UniSport, the Erasmus+ project and the Masters will be available.

In the second part of the morning, it will be possible to visit classrooms and laboratories, participate in demonstration activities and discover the quality of the equipment available to students. At 12.30, an expert from the Selexi company, responsible for the UniCamillus tests, will illustrate the functioning of the entrance tests for the limited number of degree courses in the healthcare sector (Medicine, Dentistry and Healthcare Professions). It will be possible to carry out a simulation of the test and ask questions relating to the test. The Open Day will end around 1pm, with the hope of soon welcoming many of the participants as actual students.